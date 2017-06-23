The Latest: Saudi TV shows footage of blasted house in Mecca

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Latest on a foiled plot targeting the Grand Mosque in the holy Muslim city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia (all times local):

5:30 a.m.

Saudi state television has aired footage after the raid near the Grand Mosque in Mecca, showing police and rescue personnel running through the neighbourhood's narrow streets where security forces confronted a suicide bomber.

Police say they engaged the bomber in a shootout at a three-story house. The bomber blew himself up and led to the building's collapse. The Interior Ministry says he was killed while the blast wounded six foreigners and five members of security forces.

Five other people were arrested.