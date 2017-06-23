The Latest: State officials monitoring mid-Michigan flooding

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The Latest on flooding in mid-Michigan caused by heavy overnight rainfall (all times local):

__

3 p.m.

State officials have activated Michigan's Emergency Operations Center due to flooding and severe weather in Isabella and Midland counties.

Authorities say personnel at the centre are monitoring Friday's flooding and working with state and local officials.

The Morning Sun in Mount Pleasant reports that nearly 70 roads were closed in Isabella County due to flooding. Vehicles also were stuck in flooded parking lots and on some Mount Pleasant streets after up to six inches of rain fell overnight in some areas.

Public Safety Director Paul Lauria says tow truck drivers aren't risking equipment to remove many of the cars from flooded streets.

Isabella County Road Commission Manager Tony Casali called the flooding "extreme" and says it's "probably some of the worst" the county has experienced in years.

__

Noon

Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan, prompting authorities to caution people against unnecessary travel in places.

The Midland County sheriff's office says water was deep enough Friday morning on some roads that vehicles are getting stuck. The National Weather Service says a flood warning is in effect for the Tittabawassee River after the area got 4 to 7 inches of rain.

MLive.com reports more than 5 million gallons of partially-treated wastewater was discharged into the river near Saginaw.

Flood warnings were issued in Gladwin, Isabella, Mecosta and Montcalm counties.