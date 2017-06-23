The Latest: Utah wildfire burns 13 homes as it spread

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on wildfires burning across the West (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Officials say a Utah wildfire has burned 13 more homes as it spreads through an area with houses and cabins near a popular fishing lake.

Forest Service spokeswoman Cigi Burton said Friday that nobody was injured because the homes are among 400 that were evacuated on Thursday near the ski town of Brian Head.

An additional eight outbuildings were destroyed.

Authorities say one home was burned on Saturday when the fire was started by someone using a torch to burn weeds.

More than 700 people have been out of their homes since Saturday.

The fire has quickly spread toward Panguitch Lake in the past two days amid high winds and hot temperatures. It has charred 43 square miles (112 square kilometres ).

A 48-mile (77 kilometres ) stretch of Highway 143 is closed from Parowan to Panguitch.

___

10:26 a.m.

A wildfire near a southern Utah ski town has burned more homes as it spreads toward an area with homes and cabins near a popular fishing lake.

Forest Service spokeswoman Cigi Burton said Friday the fire near Brian Head doubled in size for the second straight night to 43 square miles (112 square kilometres ). Burton says fire officials have seen from planes above that more homes have burned but they don't know how many because of heavy smoke.

About 400 additional homes were evacuated Thursday. More than 700 people have been out of their homes in the small resort town of Brian Head since Saturday when the fire was started by someone using a torch to burn weeds.