Total solar eclipse casts spotlight on rural Oregon town

On Feb. 26, 1979, eclipse enthusiasts, photographers and television crews gather to watch the solar eclipse in Goldendale, Wash. The first place to experience total darkness as the moon passes between the sun and the Earth will be in Oregon and Madras, in the central part of the state, is expected to be a prime viewing location. Up to 1 million people are expected in Oregon for the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years Aug. 21, 20127, and up to 100,000 could show up in Madras and surrounding Jefferson County. Officials are worried about the ability of the rural area to host so many visitors and are concerned about the danger of wildfire from so many people camping on public lands. (Randy Wood/The Oregonian via AP)

MADRAS, Ore. — The first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse to cross the continental United States in 99 years will first be visible in Oregon.

State officials expect up to 1 million people for the Aug. 21 event.

As many as 100,000 of them could wind up in and around the central Oregon town of Madras.

It's predicted to be one of the best viewing locations in the nation with its high-desert location and flat landscape.

That will make it easy to watch as the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, casting a lunar shadow on our planet.

The town has hired an eclipse planner to co-ordinate with 50 federal, state and local agencies.

Every hotel room in town has been booked for years and 25 campsites in the area are filling up.

