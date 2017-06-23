US charges Guantanamo detainee with Bali, Jakarta bombings

WASHINGTON — A U.S. war court has charged an Indonesian detainee at Guantanamo Bay in connection with the 2002 bombing in Bali that marked Indonesia's deadliest terror strike.

Court documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press say the detainee known as Hambali also was charged in connection with an attack on the JW Marriott Hotel in Jakarta in 2003.

A military court will later decide whether a trial will be held.

The Oct. 12, 2002, Bali resort island attacks, which occurred near the U.S. consulate, killed 202 people, including 88 Australians and seven Americans.