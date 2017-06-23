US says it killed key Islamic State moneyman

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says it killed a key moneyman for the Islamic State group.

A statement by the U.S.-led military coalition fighting IS said Fawaz Muhammad Jubayr al-Rawi was killed in an airstrike June 16 in the city of Abu Kamal near the Iraqi border.

The statement said al-Rawi owned a currency exchange in Abu Kamal that he used — along with a global network of financial contacts — to move millions of dollars into and out of IS-controlled territory and across borders on behalf of the group.