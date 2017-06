SAO PAULO — A newly published poll seems to test the limits of political unpopularity in Brazil.

The survey by the Datafolha polling institute shows just 7 per cent of those questioned approved of President Michel Temer's administration. That's down from 9 per cent in April.

Sixty-nine per cent of those polled said Temer's performance has been either bad or terrible. Another 23 per cent called it average.