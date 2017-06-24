Colombian authorities arrest 8 for alleged ties to mall bomb
BOGOTA — Eight people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of being involved in the explosion of a homemade bomb at a shopping mall that killed three people last weekend, Colombian authorities said.
All are suspected of belonging to a previously unknown radical group called the Popular Revolutionary Movement, the ministry said. The group is also believed to be behind a series of smaller attacks in the capital in recent months.
A pamphlet began circulating on social media in recent days in which the group denied any involvement in the June 17 mall bombing.
Among those killed in the blast was a French citizen doing volunteer work in Colombia.
