Driver in deadly crash ranted about killing "stupid human"

SAN DIEGO — A driver who smashed head-on into another car in San Diego, killing himself and the other motorist, had ranted online about killing a "stupid human."

The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2tYIqA3 ) says 33-year-old John Taylor Freeman made Facebook posts for months complaining about bad drivers, expressing contempt for people in general, talking about his depression and discussing suicide and homicide.

On June 2, Freeman said he had tried to hit a car that turned in front of him on a red light. He wrote it was "more fun giving a learning lesson that could take away lives."

On June 13, Freeman's truck hit a Mercedes Benz on State Route 52. Freeman died in his burning car. The other driver also died.