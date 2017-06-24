In Moscow, 1 million people visit relics of popular saint
MOSCOW — Over a million people have visited relics of Saint Nicholas, one of the Russian Orthodox Church's most revered figures, since they were brought to Moscow last month.
A total of 1,021,500 people have paid their respects to the holy remains, according to data published Saturday on an official
The queue to see the fragments of the saint's bones on display has regularly extended several
The huge turnout underlines the important of the Orthodox Church and the defining role religion plays for many Russians a quarter-century after the collapse of the officially atheist Soviet Union.
The relics, on loan from Italy, will be moved to St. Petersburg later this month.
