Namibia buries leader who campaigned against apartheid

JOHANNESBURG — Namibians have gathered for a state funeral for Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, an independence leader who was jailed during South Africa's era of white minority rule.

Ya Toivo's flag-draped casket was driven through Windhoek on Saturday before its transfer to Heroes Acre, a burial site on the outskirts of the Namibian capital.

In a speech, President Hage Geingob described ya Toivo, who died June 9 at age 92, as a "symbol of defiance against tyranny and oppression."

Ya Toivo was a founder of Swapo, the anti-apartheid movement that evolved into Namibia's ruling party after independence in 1990.