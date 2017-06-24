Tech sergeant released from hospital after air show accident
DAYTON, Ohio — A technical sergeant has been released from a hospital hours after an Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 left the runway and flipped over after landing during preparation for an air show in Ohio.
The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2t6puT1 ) Technical Sgt. Kenneth Cordova was released Friday night. The jet's pilot, Capt. Erik Gonsalves, has not been released as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Thunderbirds' Twitter feed. Authorities said both were in good condition after the accident Friday afternoon at Dayton International Airport.
The Thunderbirds did not perform Saturday at the Vectren Dayton Air Show, and the air crew posted on Twitter late Saturday afternoon that it would not perform Sunday.
The commander in charge of the Thunderbirds has said a safety board will determine the cause of the "mishap" that occurred at the end of an advance flight before the weekend's shows.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
