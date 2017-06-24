News / World

Tech sergeant released from hospital after air show accident

Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident. Sgt. Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton says a report was received around 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017, of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top at the Dayton International Airport. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew. (Ty Greenlees /Dayton Daily News via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio — A technical sergeant has been released from a hospital hours after an Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 left the runway and flipped over after landing during preparation for an air show in Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2t6puT1 ) Technical Sgt. Kenneth Cordova was released Friday night. The jet's pilot, Capt. Erik Gonsalves, has not been released as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Thunderbirds' Twitter feed. Authorities said both were in good condition after the accident Friday afternoon at Dayton International Airport.

The Thunderbirds did not perform Saturday at the Vectren Dayton Air Show, and the air crew posted on Twitter late Saturday afternoon that it would not perform Sunday.

The commander in charge of the Thunderbirds has said a safety board will determine the cause of the "mishap" that occurred at the end of an advance flight before the weekend's shows.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

