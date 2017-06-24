Top dog, Brynneth Pawltro, elected mayor of Kentucky town

RABBIT HASH, Ky. — Being mayor is a ruff job but somebody has to do it.

According to WDRB-TV , a small Kentucky town has, for the fourth time, elected a dog to be its mayor. Jordie Bamforth says her 3-year-old pit bull Brynneth Pawltro beat out a cat, a chicken and a donkey, among others, to become the next mayor of Rabbit Hash, 78 miles (125 kilometres ) north of Lexington.

Bobbi Kayser, who works with the town's Historical Society, says the election started in the late 1990s as a fundraiser.

"We charge you a dollar for your vote, you vote as often as you want."