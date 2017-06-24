Venezuelan president's opponents lay siege to air base

CARACAS, Venezuela — Young protesters broke down a metal fence guarding an air base in Caracas on Saturday before being repelled by security forces firing tear gas in another day of anti-government protests in Venezuela's capital.

The clashes took place after a mass demonstration next to La Carlota base where a 22-year-old protester was killed this week when a national guardsman shot him in the chest at close range with rubber bullets.

President Nicolas Maduro said in an address to troops Saturday that he had managed to break up a U.S.-backed plot to oust him. He praised Venezuela's military for standing by his socialist government and he warned that attempts are underway to try to sow further dissent.