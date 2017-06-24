Yemen's government to probe alleged torture of detainees

SANAA, Yemen — Yemen's internationally-recognized government has created a committee to investigate allegations of human rights violations, a development that followed reports U.S. military interrogators worked with forces from the United Arab Emirates accused of torturing detainees in Yemen.

A copy of the order issued by Prime Minister Abdu Dagher was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press.

The six-member committee will be chaired by the justice minister and has 15 days to conclude its work and report its findings to Dagher.