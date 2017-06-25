Assad decamps from Syrian capital for holiday prayers
BEIRUT — Syrian President Bashar Assad has travelled to one of Syria's core cities to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of Ramadan, in a rare departure from his capital stronghold.
Syrian state media says Assad
Assad joined Muslim worshippers at the Nouri Mosque for prayers on the first day of the three-day holiday.
Syrian government forces have steadily advanced in recent months with help from Russia and Iran, and now control the country's five largest cities.
