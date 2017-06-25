Israel: Errant fire from Syria lands in Golan for 2nd day

JERUSALEM — The Israeli army says several projectiles fired from Syria have landed in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights for a second consecutive day.

The military says the projectiles landed in an open area and there were no injuries. It said they were the result of "errant" fire.

The military did not immediately react. But on Saturday, it carried out a series of airstrikes in Syria in response to similar fire.

Israel has largely stayed out of the fighting during the six-year civil war in neighbouring Syria.