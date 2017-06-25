Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western Wall
JERUSALEM — An Israeli official says the government has frozen a long-overdue plan to open a mixed-gender prayer area at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Sunday's decision dealt a blow to efforts to promote religious pluralism in Israel and is likely to upset liberal streams of Judaism that represent most Jews in the United States.
Israel approved a plan in January 2016 to officially recognize a special mixed-gender prayer area at the Western Wall — the holiest site where Jews can pray.
But the program was never implemented due to opposition by powerful ultra-Orthodox political parties. Under ultra-Orthodox management, the wall is currently separated between men's and women's prayer sections.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement, says Netanyahu ordered top aides to formulate a new plan.
