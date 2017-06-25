Italy holds mayoral runoffs after populists are eliminated
ROME — Italian towns are holding mayoral runoffs after the first round of voting eliminated populist candidates in all the big cities up for grabs.
Sunday's voting in 111 mainly small cities and towns closes at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT), with significant results expected Monday.
Genoa, a working-class port, has suffered during Italy's protracted economic crisis and is the most closely watched race.
In the past, local voting results didn't always correlate with national Parliament choices. A national election is due in spring 2018.
