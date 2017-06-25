Japan marks 75 years of Vatican ties with Noh theatre show

ROME — Japan has marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with the Holy See with a performance of ancient traditional Noh theatre in Rome.

At the performance Saturday in Rome at the Palazzo della Cancelleria, a Renaissance architectural masterpiece housing Vatican tribunals, visitors were shown how to wear a Noh theatre mask.

Japan's ambassador to the Vatican, Yoshio Matthew Nakamura, says Noh theatre absorbs cultural elements from various countries and civilizations.

Japan has been a strong admirer of Vatican artistic treasures. Decades ago, Japanese television sponsored the restoration of the Sistine Chapel ceiling, which was frescoed by Michelangelo.