Kidnapped Border Patrol agent says he feared for family

EL PASO, Texas — An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas tells investigators he got into a vehicle with two men who he says later attacked him to get them away from his family.

The El Paso Times reports (http://bit.ly/2t9ZKp7 ) Border Patrol Agent Lorenzo Hernandez told authorities he was helping his mother at her food truck on June 9 when two men asked for a ride after their car broke down.

According to federal court records, Hernandez said he agreed to give them a ride because he noticed one of them had a handgun.

Hernandez said he was forced to drive from El Paso to nearby Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he was assaulted and stabbed.