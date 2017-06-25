Merkel challenger vows fight for "more justice" in Germany
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — Martin Schulz, the
Schulz, speaking at a party congress Sunday in Dortmund, focused on social justice. He sharply condemned the country's populist AfD party, lobbied for better integration of immigrants and promised that his party won't sign any coalition deals with other parties unless they back the right to gay marriage in Germany.
Polls currently give Merkel's conservatives a double-digit national lead ahead of the Sept. 24 vote, with Schulz's Social Democrats sagging following a surge earlier this year. Both parties hope to escape the "grand coalition" in which they now govern Germany together.
The SPD party congress will formally approve the party program later Sunday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
You know that Canadian myth about having sex in a canoe? Well, about that . . .
-
$725,000 for one-bedroom condo at Joyce Station raises red flags
-
'Senseless:’ Halifax police say Chelsie Probert homicide was random, charge 16-year-old boy with murder
-