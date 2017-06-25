On the move: Large Idaho sequoia tree finds new home

BOISE, Idaho — A large sequoia tree with a history rooted in conservation was standing in the way of progress.

More than a century after it was planted as a sapling in a doctor's yard in Boise, Idaho, the 10-story tree is on the move, shifting across the street to make way for a hospital expansion. The tree is expected to reach its new turf Sunday. Here are some things to know about it and its trip months in the making.

WHAT'S THE TREE'S STORY?

More than 100 years ago naturalist John Muir sent four sequoia seedlings to Emile Grandjean, a conservation-minded professional forester and early employee of the U.S. Forest Service in Idaho. Of the four sequoias from Muir's seedlings, the only one that still exists is the one being moved. St. Luke's Health System is spending $300,000 to move the 98-foot (30-meter) tree to city property about two blocks away. "We understand the importance of this tree to this community," said Anita Kissée, spokeswoman for the hospital. Cutting it down "was never even an option."

WHAT'S SO SPECIAL ABOUT SEQUOIAS?

Sequoias in their native habitat in California draw moisture from the misty atmosphere and can live for several thousand years and reach several hundred feet tall. The Idaho sequoia is in a drier, colder climate, and the tree lost its original top in the 1980s due to damage from Christmas decorations. The hospital at that point hired tree experts and the sequoia has since thrived.

WHAT ARE PEOPLE SAYING?

Christian Schaffeld lives near the tree, which he loves. But he also has a personal connection to the hospital that's seeking more space. "I grew up here in Boise. ... I plant a lot of trees in my backyard — about 200 of them, right up the street — and I am amazed: That's the biggest tree I've ever seen ever picked up and transplanted. It's amazing that they're doing this. It's a service to the City of Trees that kind of epitomizes Boise."

HOW CHALLENGING IS THE MOVE?