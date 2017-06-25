Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immigration
WASHINGTON — Young Republicans hold significantly more liberal views of immigrants and immigration than their older counterparts, reflecting a difference consistent with white Americans regardless of which political party they identify with, according to the latest American Values Atlas, a survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute survey.
Researchers also found that 74
Overall, 63
Greg Goldstein, 20, and Ryan Kromsky, 24, are in the generation of Republicans that says immigrants face discrimination.
"Immigration has been the basis of the American society, and to this day immigrants offer a great deal to the workforce, economy and overall success of America," said Goldstein, an economics major at the University of Maryland and president of the school's Progressive College Republicans.
Kromsky, a former Maryland student who founded the group, agrees. "These hard workers, bright students and aspiring capitalists should be welcomed with open arms, the same way that Americans are openly welcomed abroad," said Kromsky, who graduated in 2015 and is now a financial systems analyst in Washington.
"Closed-minded Republicans need to expand their perspective to see how immigrants are helping us all create a better America. I believe that this will change with the younger generation of Republicans," Kromsky said.
According to the PRRI poll, 64
The election of President Donald Trump, who pledged to deport millions of immigrants living in the country illegally during the campaign, did not diminish the young Republicans' hope for a new stance by the GOP.
"I think the rhetoric was used to churn up votes and does not represent President Trump's actual views, but I truly hope that President Trump will respect immigration as the pillar of American society that it always has been," Kromsky said.
The age gap among Republicans also surfaces on gay rights: 54
The American Values Atlas is the result of 40,509 interviews conducted by telephone, including 24,266 of them to mobile phones, between May 18, 2016, and January 10, 2017. The margin of error is plus or minus 0.6 percentage points.
