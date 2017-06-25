Rebels kill 1 Indian soldier, wound 3 in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Indian security forces have put an outskirt of Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, under security lockdown as they battle rebels who have taken shelter in a school building after killing one paramilitary officer and wounding another soldier.

Rajesh Yadav, an Indian paramilitary force spokesman, says the insurgents attacked a paramilitary patrol vehicle with gunfire Saturday.

Yadav said two Indian army commandos were wounded Sunday in a gunbattle that raged for several hours. After a lull, the exchange of gunfire resumed Sunday evening.

Indian forces cordoned off a 10-kilometre (6-mile) area after local residents clashed with government forces on Saturday to help insurgents, believed to be numbering two, escape the trap.