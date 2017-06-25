Rebels kill 1 Indian soldier, wound 3 in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India — Indian security forces have put an outskirt of Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, under security lockdown as they battle rebels who have taken shelter in a school building after killing one paramilitary officer and wounding another soldier.
Rajesh Yadav, an Indian paramilitary force spokesman, says the insurgents attacked a paramilitary patrol vehicle with gunfire Saturday.
Yadav said two Indian army commandos were wounded Sunday in a gunbattle that raged for several hours. After a lull, the exchange of gunfire resumed Sunday evening.
Indian forces cordoned off a
Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir's independence or merger with
