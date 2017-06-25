Strong earthquake injures 2, knocks off roof tiles in Japan
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TOKYO — A strong earthquake shook residents Sunday in a mountainous region of central Japan, injuring at least two people and knocking roof tiles off homes.
The magnitude 5.6 quake struck about 7 a.m. at a shallow depth of 7
Authorities said two people had minor injuries. Japan's NHK television said an 83-year-old woman in Otaki village was struck on the head by a falling object in her house, and a 60-year-old woman in Kiso town was hit in the leg by a chest of drawers that fell over.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported multiple incidents of fallen roof tiles and broken glass. NHK showed a worker in Kiso picking up glass from a shattered show window at a Nissan car dealer.
There was no danger of tsunami from the inland earthquake.
The area is no stranger to disaster. A nearby volcano, Mount Ontake, erupted in 2014, killing about 60 people. Several people died when a stronger earthquake triggered landslides in the same area in 1984.