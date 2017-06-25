The Latest: Officials say better weather limited Utah fire

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on wildfires in Utah and Southern California (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Officials say that better weather conditions have limited the growth of a wildfire in Utah that has prompted the evacuation of 1,500 people from hundreds of homes and cabins.

In a statement, Incident Commander Tim Roide says Sunday was "a good day for firefighters, who were able to have success securing areas of particular concern, including the many structures affected by the Brian Head Fire."

Officials say the fire currently covers nearly 67 square miles (174 square kilometres ) and is 10 per cent contained.

Officials say firefighters on Sunday put in barriers against the flames and air tankers dropped fire retardant in anticipation of winds coming in from the southwest on Monday.

___

5:33 p.m.

Nearly 1,000 firefighters battled a Utah wildfire that grew Sunday morning to nearly 67 square miles (174 square kilometres ) and has prompted the evacuation of 1,500 people from hundreds of homes and cabins. In Southern California, a wildfire broke out after a car crashed on a freeway and prompted evacuations of some nearby homes in the city of Santa Clarita.

KUTV reported that a few Utah families were allowed back to their homes near the resort town of Brian Head to survey damage and retrieve essential items, but most were left waiting and wondering when they would be able to come home. The fire has also burned in the Dixie National Forest.

Evacuation orders were also issued for nearby mountain communities generally known for weekend getaway homes for Las Vegas residents.

___

4:03 p.m.

Nearly 1,000 firefighters battled a Utah wildfire that grew Sunday morning to nearly 67 square miles (174 square kilometres ) and has prompted the evacuation of 1,500 people from hundreds of homes and cabins. In Southern California, a wildfire broke out after a car crashed on a freeway.

KUTV reported that a few families were allowed back to their homes near the resort town of Brian Head to survey damage and retrieve essential items, but most were left waiting and wondering when they would be able to come home. The fire has also burned in the Dixie National Forest.

Evacuation orders were also issued for nearby mountain communities that are generally known for its weekend getaway homes for Las Vegas residents.

___

12:03 p.m.

Nearly 1,000 firefighters in southern Utah are banking on cooler weather conditions Sunday as they continue to tackle the country's largest wildfire.

The fire near the resort town of Brian Head has now grown to 66.9 square miles (173.2 square kilometres ) as of Sunday morning.

It remains at 8 per cent contained but has destroyed at least 13 homes and eight outbuildings, fire officials said.

More than 1,500 people have been evacuated from several hundred homes and cabins. Evacuation orders were given in nearby alpine communities that are generally known for second homes as a weekend getaway for Las Vegas residents.