The Latest: LA County freeway closed as brush fire rages

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The Latest on a Southern California brush fire (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

All lanes of a Los Angeles County freeway are closed as crews beat back a fast-moving wildfire burning near canyon homes.

The wind-driven blaze reported Sunday along State Route 14 east of Santa Clarita quickly grew to about 750 acres. There is no containment.

One structure has been destroyed but officials didn't immediately say if it was a home. No injuries are reported.

Firefighters working in triple-digit temperatures are protecting homes in canyons about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

County fire officials say the blaze was sparked when a car crashed in southbound lanes of the freeway.

___

___

