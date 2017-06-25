Toll in Colombia mine explosion rises to 13

CARACAS, Venezuela — Officials now say 13 people died in an explosion at an illegal coal mine in central Colombia.

Authorities say rescue workers found and recovered the final two bodies early Sunday.

Authorities say they believe Friday's explosion at the mine in the town of Cucunuba was triggered by an accumulation of methane gas.

National Mining Agency President Silvana Habib Daza tells Caracol Radio that the mine had no operating permits and lacked adequate safety equipment.

An explosion at a mine in the same town caused eight deaths in 2008.