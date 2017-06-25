Tropical Storm Dora forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Dora has formed off the Pacific coast of Mexico, and forecasters say it's likely to bring heavy rains without making a direct hit on land.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dora is
The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and forecasters say it could reach hurricane force on Monday as it moves roughly parallel to the coast and then curves toward the west.
The hurricane
