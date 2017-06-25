US urges Qatar, neighbours to 'sit together' to ease tension

WASHINGTON — The United States says some demands on Qatar (KUH'-tur) by its Mideast neighbours "will be very difficult to meet." But the U.S. isn't rejecting the demands outright.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says in a statement that a list of demands from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates includes major areas that "provide a basis for ongoing dialogue leading to a resolution."

He's calling for Qatar and the other Arab countries to "sit together" to work through the list.

Tillerson is also calling for a "lowering of rhetoric" to "help ease the tension." He says the U.S. is supporting Kuwait's efforts to mediate.