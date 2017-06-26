20-pound live lobster found in luggage at Boston airport
BOSTON — The Transportation Security Administration says a roughly 20-pound live lobster was spotted in a person's luggage at Boston's Logan International Airport.
TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy said Monday that the lobster found Sunday in the passenger's checked luggage at the airport's Terminal C is the "largest" he'd ever seen.
McCarthy says the TSA does not prohibit transporting lobsters. The TSA
McCarthy says the lobster was in a cooler and "
He shared a picture of a TSA agent holding up the crustacean on social media .