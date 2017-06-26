5 rare Barbary lion cubs go on show at zoo in Germany

BERLIN — Five rare Barbary lion cubs have been shown to the public for the first time at a zoo in southwestern Germany, delighting visitors as they clumsily plodded through their enclosure.

The babies — females Jumina and Lin and males Baz, Chaka and Sab — were born two months ago, but could only be shown off at the Neuwied zoo Monday because their immune systems weren't strong enough earlier.

The zoo said in a statement that mother Zari has taken "exemplary" care of her offspring.