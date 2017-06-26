At least 9 dead in Boko Haram attacks in northeast Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Authorities in northeastern Nigeria say at least nine people have been killed by suicide bombers in a series of attacks in the area.

Borno state police commissioner Damian Chukwu said Monday that most of the attackers were teenage girls who were heavily wired with deadly explosives.

Among the targets was the University of Maiduguri, where one civilian died. Attacks at two residential buildings in the Zannari community later killed eight others.

Several other young women detonated their explosives without killing other people.

The attacks came amid high alert as Muslims marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan with Eid celebrations.