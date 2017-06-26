Brazil leader defiant in face of possible charges

SAO PAULO — President Michel Temer is expressing defiance in the face of possible corruption charges, the lowest approval rating for a Brazilian leader in a generation and calls for his resignation.

Temer said Monday that nothing will "destroy" his government. Temer also said Brazil is on the road for an economic recovery and there is no "Plan B" for the austerity measures and reforms he proposes.

Brazil's attorney general must decide by Wednesday whether to bring corruption charges against Temer.

If charges are brought forward, Brazil's lower house of Congress will decide whether to suspend Temer from office to stand trial.