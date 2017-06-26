Carnival champions decry Rio mayor's 'betrayal'

RIO DE JANEIRO — The president of the current champion of Rio's Carnival has questioned Mayor Marcelo Crivella's refusal to meet with the samba schools to discuss the budget cuts for next year's celebration.

During a demonstration Monday outside city hall, Luis Carlos Magalhaes of Portela accused Rio de Janeiro's mayor of "betrayal" and demanded dialogue to work out the financial problems.

In office since January, Crivella had won the support of the samba schools during last year's election with promises of increased public investment.