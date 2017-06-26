China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate granted medical parole

BEIJING — Jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo has been released on medical parole after his May 23 diagnosis of late-stage liver cancer.

Liu's lawyer Mo Shaoping told The Associated Press on Monday that Liu was being treated and was in stable condition at China Medical University No. 1 Affiliated Hospital in the northeastern city of Shenyang.

It was not immediately clear if Liu was being allowed visitations.

Liu, China's best-known political prisoner, known for his advocacy for human rights and democracy, was convicted in 2009 of engaging in activities designed to overthrow the government. He was sentenced to 11 years in jail.