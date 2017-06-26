Dems: Budget row could affect Maine parks on holiday weekend

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Democrats expressed concern Monday that the state's ongoing budget scuffle could result in state parks being closed on one of the biggest weekends of the year.

The first weekend in July and the July Fourth holiday are major tourism draws in Maine, where license plates say "Vacationland" and beaches, mountains and hiking trails — all of which are part of the extensive 48-site state park system — beckon out-of-state residents.

But the Friday deadline to enact a budget is looming, and Democrats and Republicans remain apart on education funding. Maine won't have money to pay state workers if it doesn't have a budget, and that means everything from recreational areas and lifeguard stands to car inspection stations and road projects could be closed down, Democrats said.

Maine Senate Minority Leader Troy Jackson, an Allagash Democrat, said he's concerned "all the parks would be closed this weekend" if the shutdown occurred. He also said it was unlikely a budget deal would come up for a vote before Wednesday.

"I guess at this point the only thing left is to keep working at it," Jackson said. "I think we are close, it's just now we're in a spot where people want to let politics decide what the budget is."

One of the sticking points of the budget is an education funding issue stemming from a voter-approved 3 per cent surtax on high earners that was estimated to provide more than $300 million for schools. Republicans want to get rid of the tax, which Democrats are open to, but the Democrats want to keep $200 million in additional education funding.

Republicans want less than that, but have signalled recently they are willing to go higher than $100 million. The two-year budget is expected to be about $7 billion.

Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau has expressed optimism, telling WCSH-TV that state leaders "want to get it done" and "we can see the finish line." Republican Gov. Paul LePage and House Minority Leader Kenneth Fredette, R-Newport, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.