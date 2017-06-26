Fire at air station injures 2 Marines working on aircraft
SAN DIEGO — Authorities say a sudden burst of fire at a Marine Corps air station has injured two Marines who were performing routine aircraft maintenance.
The Marine Corps says the fire erupted after 10 p.m. Sunday at Air Station Miramar in the San Diego area.
The Marines were being treated for severe burns at the regional burn
The Marines were from a reserve unit based in Fort Worth, Texas.
The fire is under investigation.
The Marine Corps did not release any other information, including the identities of the Marines or damage caused by the fire.
