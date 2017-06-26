First military case in Navy bribery scandal begins

NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy has charged one of its commanders with accepting gifts and sex with prostitutes from a Malaysian defence contractor.

Prosecutors alleged at a preliminary hearing in Norfolk, Virginia, on Monday that Cmdr. David Alexander Morales accepted bottles of champagne, $5,000 meals and sex. They said Morales helped Singapore-based businessman Leonard Francis, nicknamed "Fat Leonard," secure lucrative contracts to service U.S. Navy ships in Asian ports.

The case against the 49-year-old Morales is the first to be prosecuted in a military court. The Justice Department has already charged 25 people in civilian court. They include Francis and current and former Navy officials.