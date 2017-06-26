Flint airport officer stabbed during attack out of hospital
FLINT, Mich. — The Flint, Michigan, airport officer stabbed in the neck during what authorities are investigating as a terrorist act has been discharged from a hospital.
A spokeswoman for Hurley Medical Center says Lt. Jeff Neville was released Monday.
Neville was stabbed Wednesday at Bishop International Airport in Flint, about 50 miles (80
Ftouhi, a Canadian from Tunisia, was immediately taken into custody and was charged in a criminal complaint with committing violence at an airport.
Doctors have said Neville's 12-inch wound caused significant bleeding but narrowly missed major arteries and a nerve.
