Former federal officer pleads guilty in wife's killing

WASHINGTON — A former federal officer convicted in a deadly shooting rampage has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his estranged wife.

The Washington Post reports that 64-year-old Eulalio Tordil pleaded guilty on Monday to killing Gladys Tordil on May 5, 2016, in the parking lot of a high school in Beltsville where she was picking up her daughters. Beltsville is in Prince George's County.