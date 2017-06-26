Garbage crisis hits Greek capital over job freeze

ATHENS, Greece — With a heat wave expected later this week, Greece's government is urging striking garbage collectors to return to work after a 10-day protest has left huge piles of trash around Athens.

Temperatures are set to reach 42 degrees Celsius in Athens (107 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the week, prompting a public health agency to issue a warning over the continuing strike.

The government Monday said it would submit draft legislation to parliament within the day to renew job contracts for thousands municipal garbage works.