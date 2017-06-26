German hiker missing on dormant Indonesian volcano

BERASTAGI, Indonesia — Rescuers in Indonesia are searching for a German hiker who went missing while climbing a dormant volcano.

Rescue official Budiawan said Monday that 49-year-old Wolter Klaus was climbing 2,200-meter (7,200-foot) Mount Sibayak in western Indonesia on what should have been a day hike.

Budiawan said Klaus registered his name when he began the hike last Wednesday and was reported missing by his hotel a day later.

About 150 people have been mobilized to search for Klaus. A helicopter supported their efforts on Monday, but the rugged, forested terrain and bad weather were hampering the search.