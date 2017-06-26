Mongolians vote for president amid graft, financial concerns

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — Mongolians have begun casting their votes in a presidential election dominated by allegations of graft and concerns about financial upheaval in the landlocked country.

A horse salesman, a former judo star and a nationalist who wants Mongolia to gain a greater share of its mineral wealth are vying to be the new president.

The three candidates are seeking to succeed Tsakhia Elbegdorj of the Democratic Party, who has served the maximum of two four-year terms.