Myanmar army holds reporters who covered rebel drug burning

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar's military has detained seven people, including three journalists, who observed the destruction of illegal drugs by an ethnic rebel group fighting the government.

The office of the military commander-in-chief said the seven men in two cars were stopped by government soldiers in northern Shan state on Monday and were found to have attended a drug burning organized by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army.

It said two of the journalists were from the Democratic Voice of Burma and the other from The Irrawaddy, both multi-format news services. It did not identify the four other people.