Northern Ireland party leader in talks with Conservatives

LONDON — The leader of a Northern Ireland-based party is in London to finalize an agreement with Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative-led government to support it in a crucial vote on the government's legislative package later this week.

May has been in talks with the Democratic Unionist Party to try to shore up her government after a disastrous election in which she lost her majority in the House of Commons. With the support of the 10 DUP lawmakers, May would have a majority.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said Monday that the terms of a deal will be "totally transparent."