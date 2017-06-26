Rhino breeder in South Africa plans online auction of horn
JOHANNESBURG — A rhino breeder in South Africa is planning an online auction of rhino horn, capitalizing on a court ruling that opened the way to domestic trade despite concerns about poaching.
Rhino breeders believe poaching would be undercut by a regulated trade in rhino horn, while critics say trade will spur poaching that has occurred at record levels.
Most of the world's rhinos live in South Africa.