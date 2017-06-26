Romania: president, political parties in talks over new PM

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's President Klaus Iohannis is meeting political party leaders before formally nominating a new prime minister after the previous government was dismissed by the ruling party.

The latest political crisis in the European Union member pits Iohannis against Liviu Dragnea, the powerful leader of Romania's biggest party, the leftist Social Democratic Party.

Normally, as party leader, Dragnea would be prime minister, but in 2016 he was convicted of vote-rigging which disqualifies him from holding the post.

The Social Democrats withdrew support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu saying he had underperformed. He refused to resign and the party and its allies ousted their own government in a no-confidence vote last week.