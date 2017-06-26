Russian navy test-fires submarine-launched missile
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — The Russian military says it has successfully test-fired a submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile.
The
The Bulava, which has been commissioned by the Russian navy after a long cycle of development, carries six nuclear warheads and has a range of up to 9,300
The Yuri Dolgoruky is the first in a series of Borei-class submarines carrying the Bulava. Russia now has three such submarines, and five more are under construction to gradually replace some of the older Soviet-built ones.