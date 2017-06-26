Russian navy test-fires submarine-launched missile

MOSCOW — The Russian military says it has successfully test-fired a submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Defence Ministry said the Yuri Dolgoruky nuclear-powered submarine launched the Bulava missile Monday from a submerged position in the Barents Sea. The ministry said the missile's mock warheads reached their designated targets on the opposite side of Russia — the Kura shooting range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

The Bulava, which has been commissioned by the Russian navy after a long cycle of development, carries six nuclear warheads and has a range of up to 9,300 kilometres (about 5,770 miles).